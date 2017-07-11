Police search for suspect in deadly North Antioch Circle shooting in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – One person has died after being shot in Opelika Tuesday night and police are now searching for a suspect.

The Opelika Police Department is looking for 20-year-old Vantavious Quintez Hughley.

Hughley has been charged with Murder in this case. He is a black male and is described as 6’00” and weighing approximately 135 pounds.

Anyone who has any information on Vantavious Hughley’s whereabouts to please call 911 and report his location.

Vantavious Hughley should be considered Armed and Dangerous. Do not approach Vantavious Hughley. Please notify Law Enforcement if you know his whereabouts.

Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Shaquille Jones.

According to the Opelika Police Department, the shooting happened on the 500 block of North Antioch Circle at 6:15 p.m. CT.

An officer was patrolling the area when he was flagged down by a person who reported a gunshot victim in the area.

They found Jones lying in the roadway. He died before EMS arrived on scene.

Jones' oldest sister Nyesha McKenzie says she can't imagine who would take her brother’s life.

Her family is counting on the law for justice.

“He was a real cool guy, he makes everybody who knows him love him. This is so unfortunate that someone with a good spirit he has and about himself was something like this to go on. We're just asking anyone with information. We're going to leave it in the Lord's hands first then we going to leave it in the law's hands second. We're going to trust everyone is going to do their part,” McKenzie said.

His body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner's office in Montgomery for an autopsy.

The homicide investigation is in the very early stages by Opelika police and Lee County Coroner.

Anyone with any information at all is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220 or the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

