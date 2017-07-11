Columbus man sentenced in 2004 murder of his father

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A 2004 cold case of an elderly Columbus man, who was shot by his son, has ended in a plea.

John Roberson Jr., 70, was sentenced by Judge Maureen Gottfried to 15 years in prison with 10 to serve after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the November 9, 2004, fatal shooting of his father, 79-year-old John Roberson.

Roberson Jr. was able to deny guilt but entered a negotiated plea of guilty for manslaughter, at a reduced charge.

Roberson Jr. has already received credit for serving 3.5 years in jail and Attorney Richard Hagler says his client is already eligible for parole.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley says the suspect's father, 79-year-old John Roberson, was shot three times in the head at his home on the 3700 block of Caspian Drive in South Columbus in 2004.

Roberson Jr. was arrested in the Philippines in 2014 on an outstanding warrant for murder and theft by taking.

Judge Gottfried also banished Roberson Jr. for 15 years from the six-county Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit as a condition of his probation.

