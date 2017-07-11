Spark Art hosts Columbus rock painting party

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A local art organization encouraging a rock hide and find activity as the Columbus Rocks movement is increasing in popularity.

Tuesday afternoon, Spark Art hosted a rock painting party at the freeze frame yogurt shop in the landings.

The focus of the event was to paint rocks and spread joy into the community.

Organizers say it’s a great and safe opportunity for kids of all ages to have fun.

“It's important because it's creating community bonding, we have over a hundred people here today just painting rocks for this project and it’s a beautiful beautiful thing,” said Rachael White, co-founder of Spark Art.

This is all a part of the Columbus Rocks movement that is becoming very popular on Facebook. The group now has grown to a following of over 15,000 on their Facebook page.

