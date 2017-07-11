Spark Art hosts Columbus rock painting party - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Spark Art hosts Columbus rock painting party

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM) (Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM)
(Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM) (Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A local art organization encouraging a rock hide and find activity as the Columbus Rocks movement is increasing in popularity.

Tuesday afternoon, Spark Art hosted a rock painting party at the freeze frame yogurt shop in the landings.

The focus of the event was to paint rocks and spread joy into the community.

Organizers say it’s a great and safe opportunity for kids of all ages to have fun.

“It's important because it's creating community bonding, we have over a hundred people here today just painting rocks for this project and it’s a beautiful beautiful thing,” said Rachael White, co-founder of Spark Art.

This is all a part of the Columbus Rocks movement that is becoming very popular on Facebook. The group now has grown to a following of over 15,000 on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly