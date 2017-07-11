MCSB hires outside attorney, possible member ethics violation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School Board has decided to hire an outside attorney who they say will look at potential ethics violations.

The majority of the board approving a motion to bring in independent legal counsel, as they believe board members Frank Myers and John Thomas may violate the district's code of ethics if they move forward with assisting attorneys representing Montravious Thomas, a student whose leg was amputated after he was reportedly body-slammed at an alternative school last September.

“Because there is a concern, that and with that being standard number two and accreditation review for governs and leadership, we have a concern and so we want to make sure that we approach this in a proactive manner,” said School Board Chair Pat Hugley-Green.

The board also alluded to having this outside attorney help them prepare for the district's accreditation audit this October, which they say could be compromised if board members Myers and Thomas aid in the lawsuit.

