Storm Team 9: Hot & humid July days are ahead. Find out how hot it will get HERE!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today is going to be a typical July day with hot and humid conditions under a partly sunny sky. Highs will top out in the low 90s with 'feel likes' in the upper 90s at times. Rain chances are going to be slightly lower this afternoon/evening than previous days.

A 20% rain chance is expected for Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and 'feel likes' getting into the triple digits. Saturday looks like a mostly dry day and still hot and humid. A better coverage of rain and storms moves in to the forecast for the end of the weekend and start of next week. Temperatures will respond by dropping into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances look to back off by Tuesday.

