Storm Team 9: Hot & humid July days are ahead. Find out how hot it will get HERE!

One person has died after being shot in Opelika.More >>
A two-month-old girl from Columbus has died in an Atlanta hospital after she was allegedly abused by her father.More >>
The Muscogee County School Board has decided to hire an outside attorney who they say will look at potential ethics violations.More >>
A 2004 cold case of an elderly Columbus man who was shot by his son has ended in a plea.More >>
The Ralston Towers in Columbus is working to beat the clock on the living conditions considered below the standards set by Columbus city codes and violations.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
A man accused of being involved in the 2009 disappearance of Brittanee Drexel will be in federal court in Charleston on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing in reference to a 2011 robbery he has already served time for.More >>
Saturday was an unexpected eventful day for Gary Perry as he was wrongly arrested for a crime he did not commit.More >>
Takata is adding a new type of air bag inflator to the nation's largest automotive recall. The company filed documents with the U.S. government adding 2.7 million vehicles to the recall.More >>
A farmer whose property sits about 300 yards from where the military plane crashed Monday was one of the first people to get there after the plane went down.More >>
Fifteen Marines and one Navy Corpsman died in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon.More >>
