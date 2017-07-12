Two area teams claim LL state titles

A pair of area all-star teams won state championships on Tuesday night at Little League state tournaments being played at various sites around Georgia and Alabama.

Ladonia 10U baseball won the Alabama state title by beating Huntsville Eastern 12-2 in Sylacauga. They advance to the Tournament of State Champions in Greenville, N.C.

Northern 10U softball defeated Toccoa 10-5 in Warner Robins to claim the Georgia state championship. Northern went unbeaten in both District 8 and state tournament play. They’re the second Northern team to win a state softball title this year. The Senior All-Stars defeated West Point 8-4 on Sunday to take the state championship and earn a spot in the Southeast Regional in Salisbury, N.C.

Other area teams advanced to their tournament finals with victories. Pioneer moved to the major softball finals with a 7-5 win over Warner Robins American on Tuesday night. They will play either Warner Robins American or West Point for the championship at 8 pm ET on Wednesday night in Warner Robins.

Northern 11U baseball beat Washington-Wilkes 24-2 on Tuesday night in Cartersville to advance to Friday night’s championship game. Drew Ashton and Carson Ward each hit grand slams in the victory.

Northern 10U baseball plays Warner Robins American for a spot in their finals on Wednesday at 10 am ET in Savannah.