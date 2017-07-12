Car crashes into pole at intersection of Cherokee Ave. and Dimon St.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Expect some delays at the intersection of Dimon Street and Cherokee Ave. due to a car accident.

A car rammed into a pole Wednesday morning.

#HAPPENINGNOW: Car crashes into pole on Cherokee Ave near Lake Bottom. Driver not injured. @WTVM CPD on scene pic.twitter.com/iisoKDCsZy — Chandler Morgan (@ChandlerMNews) July 12, 2017

No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.