Car crashes into pole at intersection of Cherokee Ave. and Dimon - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Car crashes into pole at intersection of Cherokee Ave. and Dimon St.

By Chandler Morgan, Reporter/Anchor
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Expect some delays at the intersection of Dimon Street and Cherokee Ave. due to a car accident.

A car rammed into a pole Wednesday morning.

No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story; check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly