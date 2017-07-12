Men arrested following Columbus drug bust speak out on the arrest

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit has arrested six people on drug charges.

On Tuesday around 2 p.m. a “no knock” search warrant was issued in the 300 block of 25th Avenue. The search warrant was the result of an investigation into complaints of drug activity by a concerned citizen.

As a result of the search warrant, 12.5 grams of cocaine, 9.9 grams of marijuana and 21 tablets of Ecstasy were seized.

A Ruger, .380 pistol and $1,409 in cash were also seized.

The following were arrested:

Detavius Burtin - 18

Possession of cocaine with intent

Possession of Ecstacy with intent

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

William Harp – 36

Possession of cocaine with intent

Possession of Ecstacy with intent

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Jeffery Kimbrough – 20

Possession of cocaine with intent

Possession of Ecstacy with intent

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Jameson Lawrence – 18

Possession of cocaine with intent

Possession of Ecstacy with intent

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Cameron King – 21

Possession of cocaine with intent

Possession of Ecstacy with intent

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Jazzmen Wolfe – 25

Possession of cocaine with intent

Possession of Ecstacy with intent

Cameron King and Jeffery Kimbrough were released form jail on Wednesday and spoke with News Leader 9's Parker Branton.

“Nope didn’t have none of that on me,” says both King and Kimbrough. Kimbrough says he walked inside the home and within a minute authorities busted in and demanded them all to get on the ground. The two men say they are innocent on all charges and they expect the other four to be out of jail soon.

"I got out today... judge dismissed the charges - case dismissed," says Kimbrough.

