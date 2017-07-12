Six arrested following Columbus drug bust on 25th Ave.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit has arrested six individuals on drug charges.

On Tuesday around 2 p.m. a “no knock” search warrant was issued in the 300 block of 25th Avenue. The search warrant was the result of an investigation into complaints of drug activity by a concerned citizen.

As a result of the search warrant, 12.5 grams of cocaine, 9.9 grams of marijuana and 21 tablets of Ecstasy were seized.

A Ruger, .380 pistol and $1,409 in cash were also seized.

The following were arrested:

Detavius Burtin - 18

Possession of cocaine with intent

Possession of Ecstacy with intent

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

William Harp – 36

Possession of cocaine with intent

Possession of Ecstacy with intent

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Jeffery Kimbrough – 20

Possession of cocaine with intent

Possession of Ecstacy with intent

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Jameson Lawrence – 18

Possession of cocaine with intent

Possession of Ecstacy with intent

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Cameron King – 21

Possession of cocaine with intent

Possession of Ecstacy with intent

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Jazzmen Wolfe – 25

Possession of cocaine with intent

Possession of Ecstacy with intent

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.