2014 Adair Ave. murder trial: Murder suspect dressed in wig to elude police

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
and Sharifa Jackson, Reporter
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The trial is underway for a Columbus man accused of a deadly shooting in 2014.

Sacorey McKelvey was charged with the murder of 29-year-old Corey Owens who was shot in the head on Adair Avenue. Authorities say the motive stems from a relationship gone badly.

The trial began with a number of fast-moving witnesses brought out by Prosecutors.

Prosecuting attorneys are hoping to recreate the crime scene from April 24, 2014, on Adair Avenue before the jury.

They showed jurors crime scene photos, 911 recordings and also detailed explanations from various members of law enforcement.

Among the many witnesses, was Sergeant Lance Deaty of the Columbus Police Department. He detailed the month-long search to capture McKelvey following the deadly shooting.

"Part of the information was that there was a burgundy truck that would be there and that they were going to dress Mr. McKelvey in a wig, and walk him out and drive him away,” said Sgt. Deaty.

Deaty’s informant also took to the stand. A civilian witness who says him and McKelvey once has a close relationship. He even says he dated his mother.

He was brought in by Prosecutors for his role and partnership with police that would later lead to McKelvey’s arrest.

When questioned by Defense why he would give out such information, the witness said it was in the best interest of the family.

“My nephew was killed in Atlanta, the guys that did it were never caught. I know what that did to my family, and didn’t want anyone else to go through it. I felt it was the best thing to do at that time,” said the civilian witness, whose identity cannot be released.

Investigators also say McKelvey gave a false name when first confronted by police.

“He gave us the name Michael Turner, he gave his date of birth and also said he was 17 years old. We did the math and the date of birth and age did not match up.”

McKelvey is facing charges of aggravated assault, murder, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

The trial is set to resume Thursday morning at 8:30.

