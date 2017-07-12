Trial begins for Columbus man accused of deadly shooting on Adair Avenue

After more than a decade with the Muscogee County School District, Valerie Fuller, the Communications Director, will be leaving to take on a new challenge.More >>
Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts’ teacher recruitment fair is Wednesday, July 12, at Carver High School.More >>
The trial is underway for a Columbus man accused of a deadly shooting in 2014.More >>
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit has arrested six individuals on drug charges.More >>
The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation or WHINSEC, honored the nations of its students in a flag ceremony Wednesday.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.More >>
Gardendale police confirm three people were shot and killed Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Willow Bend Drive.More >>
First responders found a Wisconsin child severely injured from the chest to the neck, as a result of a fireworks accident. The child's father told police he had configured a bunch of sparkler-type fireworks inside a metal tube.More >>
