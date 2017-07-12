Trial begins for Columbus man accused of deadly shooting on Adair Avenue

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The trial is underway for a Columbus man accused of a deadly shooting in 2014.

Sacorey McKelvey was charged with the murder of 29-year-old Corey Owens.

Owens was shot in the head on Adair Avenue.

Trial has begun for 25-year old SaCorey McKelvey accused of the 2014 shooting death of 29 year old Corey Owens on Adair Avenue in Columbus. pic.twitter.com/vloEza6ebg — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) July 12, 2017

A new look at crime scene on Adair Avenue. Sergeant Jury w/ CPD says when he arrived, glass in victim's car was still shattering & cracking. pic.twitter.com/xKkF2nUhG2 — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) July 12, 2017

Trial off to a fast start. State introducing numerous witnesses from CPD. Attempting to recreate crime scene. #McKelveyMurderTrial @WTVM — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) July 12, 2017

#PicturedHere: 25-year old Sacorey McKelvey accused of the 2014 shooting death of Corey Owens on Adair Avenue in Columbus. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/MJTS0UQaMU — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) July 12, 2017

