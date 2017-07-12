CSU welcomes new class of STEM teachers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Gov. Nathan Deal and Arthur Levine, president of the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation recognized the third class of Woodrow Wilson Georgia Teaching Fellows, 12 of which are coming to Columbus State University.

A total of 63 aspiring educators were picked this year, adding to the 159 teachers who have been prepared through the WW Georgia Teaching Fellowship program to lead STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) classes in the state’s high-need secondary schools.

The program is hosted at Columbus State University, Georgia State University, Kennesaw State University, Mercer University, and Piedmont College during the 2017–18 academic year.

The highly competitive Fellowship recruits both recent graduates and career changers with strong backgrounds in science, technology, engineering, and math.

“Sandra and I are honored to welcome this third class of Woodrow Wilson Teaching Fellows into the program,” Gov. Nathan Deal said during the announcement at the Capitol. “Georgia has earned many accolades over the past several years, and none of them would be possible or sustainable without our leaders in the classroom. This program creates a pipeline of dedicated math and science teachers to the schools that need them the most, and we wish the best of luck to this year’s class.”



The following CSU’s 2017-2018 class of Georgia Teaching Fellows includes:

Tonie Curry

Carlos Del Orbe

Justin Fairchild

Craig Henning

Jayla Johnson

Molly Lichtner

Samuelle Mangibin

Bethany Manning

Antonio Rainey

Jose Ruiz

Bridget Smith

Michael Steinagel

