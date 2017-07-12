11 nations represented at WHINSEC flag ceremony

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation or WHINSEC, honored the nations of its students in a flag ceremony Wednesday.

A student from each of the 11 countries represented posted his or her national flag.

The institute's mission is to provide education and training while fostering relationships.

Lieutenant Colonel Florentino Santana says the course is tough but very rewarding for the students.

“This is truly an educational course. There is a lot of reading and writing. A lot if interacting and planning teams and learning how to lead,” said LTC Florentino Santana.

There was a reception following the ceremony. Students also posed for pictures in front of their home country's flag.

