MCSD's Communications Director leaving after 10 years

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – After more than a decade with the Muscogee County School District, Valerie Fuller, the Communications Director, will be leaving to take on a new challenge.

While working for Muscogee County, Fuller has earned numerous recognitions, assisted in implementing the live streaming of all high school graduations and serves on multiple boards throughout the city.

In a statement released by the school district, Fuller says she has accepted a position, out of town but no word on exactly what she will be doing.

