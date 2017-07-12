Man shot at Elizabeth Canty Homes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One man is injured after a late afternoon shooting Wednesday at the Elizabeth Canty Homes in South Columbus.

Columbus police responding to a shooting at the intersection of Canty Place and Cusseta Road. Investigators are now looking for whoever's responsible.

Police are now looking for the person responsible for shooting a man who witnesses say was lying bloodied near a dumpster.

We spoke to a woman who says she saw two men get into a fight and one of them pulled out his gun to attack the other.

No word yet on the victim's condition and the extent of his injuries.

