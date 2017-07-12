Domestic violence luncheon in Columbus

“This is important for the overall mission of our military but also a really good bill for the state of Georgia.” Congressman Drew Ferguson, representing Georgia’s 3rd district, said the National Defense Authorization Act is revamping for 2018.More >>
“This is important for the overall mission of our military but also a really good bill for the state of Georgia.” Congressman Drew Ferguson, representing Georgia’s 3rd district, said the National Defense Authorization Act is revamping for 2018.More >>
After more than a decade with the Muscogee County School District, Valerie Fuller, the Communications Director, will be leaving to take on a new challenge.More >>
After more than a decade with the Muscogee County School District, Valerie Fuller, the Communications Director, will be leaving to take on a new challenge.More >>
One man is injured after a late afternoon shooting Wednesday at the Elizabeth Canty Homes in South Columbus.More >>
One man is injured after a late afternoon shooting Wednesday at the Elizabeth Canty Homes in South Columbus.More >>
The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation or WHINSEC, honored the nations of its students in a flag ceremony Wednesday.More >>
The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation or WHINSEC, honored the nations of its students in a flag ceremony Wednesday.More >>
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit has arrested six individuals on drug charges.More >>
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit has arrested six individuals on drug charges.More >>
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.More >>
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
An on duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who struck and killed a man in uptown Charlotte Saturday morning has been charged in the man's death Wednesday.More >>
An on duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who struck and killed a man in uptown Charlotte Saturday morning has been charged in the man's death Wednesday.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and 5,800 square km. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.More >>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.More >>