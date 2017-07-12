Gymboree's Columbus location to close; company closing 350 stores

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Children’s clothing retailer Gymboree is planning to close 350 stores as it restructures in bankruptcy.

The Columbus location inside the Peachtree Mall is among those stores that will be closing.

Seven locations in Georgia will close and six locations in Alabama will close.

An exact closing date for stores has not yet been announced.

San Francisco-based Gymboree said closing sales are scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Gymboree joins a large list of retailers to announce the closing of some stores as overall mall traffic declines and competition from online retailers like Amazon grows.

Click here to view the full list of Gymboree locations that will be closing.

