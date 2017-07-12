Most Wanted: Columbus Chuck E. Cheese sex offender

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is on the prowl for a sex offender who they say failed to re-register.

Officers say Kenneth McGhee initially registered in 2011 after exposing himself and performing a sex act inside the Chuck-E-Cheese's on Macon Road in the Cross County Plaza.

According to police reports, Chuck E. Cheese's was packed with children and families at the time and witnesses say McGhee was looking around at the kids as he was pleasuring himself.

Last year officers arrested McGhee on burglary charges. After his release in January, deputies say McGhee did not register his address as a sex offender. Deputy Louie Abney says if you see McGhee do not approach him.

“A lot of these people realize, some, not all realize they have warrants and when someone goes to approach them you don't know how they are going to react,” said Deputy Louie Abney.

McGhee was charged with child molestation in the Chuck E. Cheese's incident even though no child was involved. He could get up to 10 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender.

If you know where McGhee is located, you're asked to all the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office at 706-653-3400.

