Beauregard RB Webb verbally commits to Mississippi State

Beauregard running back La’Damian Webb verbally committed to Mississippi State on Wednesday. Webb made the announcement on his Twitter account.

Webb was named Mr. Football in Alabama after leading the Hornets to the AHSAA Class 5A state championship.

He rushed for 3,242 yards and a state-record 47 touchdowns as a junior, including a record-smashing performance versus Wenonah in the state championship game, where he ran for 359 yards and five TD’s.

Webb picked Mississippi State over Ole Miss, Missouri, and Troy.

