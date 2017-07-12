2 others served in Columbus pastor sexual abuse lawsuit

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – We have new details about a Muscogee County Superior Court lawsuit accusing a Columbus pastor of sexual abuse.

After looking through public records filed with Superior Court, we have learned that two other people, aside from pastor Lewis Clemons, have been named and served in this lawsuit.

There are two more names explicitly listed in sworn affidavits filed on July 10; the first is Clemons' wife, Belinda, who is listed as the CEO, CFO and Secretary of Wynnton Road Ministries, Church of God in Christ, Inc.

The second, Linda Wilkins, who, the lawsuit says, works for the C.O.G.I.C at its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

After a closer look at the records, no response to the lawsuit has been filed by either Clemons or any attorney potentially representing him in this case.

We have continued to call Clemons' various phone numbers, which include his cell phone, home phone, and the number to his current church, Kingdom Awareness Ministries on 17th Ave.

After holding a bible study Wednesday night, we asked some church members how they feel about the allegations.

"We support him 100 percent. We love our pastor we support him 100 percent," said one church member.

As it stands, two women have publicly accused Clemons of sexually abusing them while they were members of his congregation.

The first woman, Lequita Jackson, claiming Clemons impregnated her in 2003 at the age of 15, then alleging he paid for her to have two abortions.

More recently, Lakisha Smith claims that in 2015, Clemons inappropriately touched her while they were in his office, among other accusations.

