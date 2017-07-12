2 others served in Columbus pastor sexual abuse lawsuit

The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is on the prowl for a sex offender who they say failed to re-register.More >>
The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation or WHINSEC, honored the nations of its students in a flag ceremony Wednesday.More >>
The Columbus State University Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person shown in this set of pictures.More >>
We have new details about a Muscogee County Superior Court lawsuit accusing a Columbus pastor of sexual abuse.More >>
Children’s clothing retailer Gymboree is planning to close 350 stores as it restructures in bankruptcy.More >>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
