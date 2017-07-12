VIDEO: CSU police searching for theft, fraud suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus State University Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person shown in this set of pictures.

The man is a person of interest in multiple theft and financial card fraud cases on campus.

If you have any information regarding this person, or you see him on campus, please contact CSU Police at (706) 507-8911.

