VIDEO: CSU police searching for theft, fraud suspect

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Columbus State University Police) (Source: Columbus State University Police)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus State University Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person shown in this set of pictures.

The man is a person of interest in multiple theft and financial card fraud cases on campus.

If you have any information regarding this person, or you see him on campus, please contact CSU Police at (706) 507-8911.

  • Community mourns the loss of a missing child, GoFundMe set up

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:45 AM EDT2017-07-12 14:45:04 GMT
    Bruce Lemon-Curry (Source: APD)Bruce Lemon-Curry (Source: APD)

    The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.

  • Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:56:34 GMT

    A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in. 

  • Vibrio survivor recalls "excruciating pain" from flesh-eating bacteria

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:08 AM EDT2017-07-12 15:08:52 GMT
    Jocko Angle's Vibrio infection began with a large blister on his lower left leg. It took nine months to fight off the bacteria. (Credit: Jocko Angle)Jocko Angle's Vibrio infection began with a large blister on his lower left leg. It took nine months to fight off the bacteria. (Credit: Jocko Angle)

    It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.  

