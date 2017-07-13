Manchester Expy. blocked by police after pedestrian hit by vehicle

A portion of Manchester Expressway is blocked off by police following an accident involving a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

The accident happened near Del Taco, located at the intersection of Hamilton Road and Manchester Expressway. Police and EMS responded to the accident shortly after midnight.

The pedestrian has been transported to Midtown Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check back with News Leader 9 for updates.

