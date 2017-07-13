Manchester Expy. blocked by police after pedestrian hit by vehicle

A portion of Manchester Expressway and 17th Avenue is blocked off following a possible accident.More >>
Children’s clothing retailer Gymboree is planning to close 350 stores as it restructures in bankruptcy.More >>
“This is important for the overall mission of our military but also a really good bill for the state of Georgia.” Congressman Drew Ferguson, representing Georgia’s 3rd district, said the National Defense Authorization Act is revamping for 2018.More >>
One man is injured after a late afternoon shooting Wednesday at the Elizabeth Canty Homes in South Columbus.More >>
The Columbus State University Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person shown in this set of pictures.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
