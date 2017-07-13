Pedestrian hit on Manchester Expy. Thursday morning

Columbus police confirmed a pedestrian was hit on Manchester Expressway shortly after midnight.

The accident happened near Del Taco restaurant, located at the intersection of Hamilton Road and Manchester Expressway. According to police, the pedestrian has been transported to Midtown Medical Center to be for critical injuries.

