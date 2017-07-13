Storm Team 9: "Feel Like" temperatures will approach 100 degrees. Be mindful of the heat!

A portion of Manchester Expressway and 17th Avenue is blocked off following a possible accident.More >>
The Columbus State University Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person shown in this set of pictures.More >>
We have new details about a Muscogee County Superior Court lawsuit accusing a Columbus pastor of sexual abuse.More >>
A Columbus man has been arrested in a series of smash and grab burglaries.More >>
Children’s clothing retailer Gymboree is planning to close 350 stores as it restructures in bankruptcy.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
(RNN) - About 350 Gymboree, Crazy 8 and Janie and Jack locations across the U.S. will close this year as part of Chapter 11 restructuring. The list includes: ALABAMA Gymboree Riverchase Galleria 2000-110 Riverchase Galleria Birmingham, AL 35244 Crazy 8 Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm 5048 Pinnacle Square, Suite #118 Birmingham, AL 35235 Gymboree Wiregrass Commons Mall 900 Commons Mall, Suite #308 Dothan, AL 36303 Gymboree Bridge Street Town Center 365 The...More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
An on duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who struck and killed a man in uptown Charlotte Saturday morning has been charged in the man's death Wednesday.More >>
