Storm Team 9: "Feel Like" temperatures will approach 100 degrees. Be mindful of the heat!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The rain chance today will be slightly lower than previous days with just a typical 20% rain and storm coverage this afternoon and evening. Most will stay dry, sunny and hot. Highs are going to top out in the low to mid 90s with 'feel like' temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. A similar, hot forecast takes us through Friday.

A front will begin approaching the Valley on Saturday, increasing our rain coverage throughout the weekend to a 40-50% rain chance. Highs will be in the low 90s. As this stalls out, we'll keep a higher rain chance through the beginning of next workweek. With the higher rain chance temperatures will start near 90 next week and make their way to the low 90s by Tuesday.

