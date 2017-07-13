CPD arrest and charge man for series of area burglaries

A Columbus man has been arrested in a series of smash and grab burglaries.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Quincy Tolbert, 38, has been charged in cases that occurred at a Family Dollar on Buena Vista Rd., Rite Aid and Walgreens on Wynnton Road, Publix on Macon Road, and Piggly Wiggly on Brown Avenue.

