CPD arrest and charge man for series of area burglaries

CPD arrest and charge man for series of area burglaries

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Quincy Tolbert (Source: Columbus Police Department) Quincy Tolbert (Source: Columbus Police Department)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A Columbus man has been arrested in a series of smash and grab burglaries. 

According to the Columbus Police Department, Quincy Tolbert, 38, has been charged in cases that occurred at a Family Dollar on Buena Vista Rd., Rite Aid and Walgreens on Wynnton Road, Publix on Macon Road, and Piggly Wiggly on Brown Avenue.

