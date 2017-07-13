West Point police arrest man in connection to deadly drive-by shooting

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) – West Point police arrested a man wanted for murder in connection with a drive-by shooting that left one woman dead.

Desron Young was arrested on July 12 and charged with murder and probation violation.

Two others were arrested, Kofi Dowell and Jasmine Snipes, in connection with the deadly shooting that killed Sherika Trammell.

Trammell was shot and killed in May 2016 in the 1100 block of E. 12th Street.

