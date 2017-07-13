West Point police arrest man in connection to deadly drive-by shooting

Three men have been arrested for an armed robbery at the Village Pawn Shop located at 937 Fort Benning Road.More >>
A Columbus man was arrested after being rescued out of the water at Lake Oliver Marina located at 5501 River Road. On July 13 around 2 a.m., police were called to the lake in regards to a man who was stranded in the water.
A Columbus man has been arrested in a series of smash and grab burglaries.
A portion of Manchester Expressway and 17th Avenue is blocked off following a possible accident.
The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit has arrested six individuals on drug charges.
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.
He was experiencing dehydration and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
The space was complete with a bed, stove and even a poster on the wall, but also a lot of trash.
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.
Family members have identified five of their loved ones killed in the military crash in Leflore County. Fathers, heartbroken, trying to hold back tears, spoke of their sons now known as fallen heroes.
U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 400 people with taking part in health care fraud schemes that totaled $1.3 billion in false billing.
