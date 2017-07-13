Woman arrested for DUI after pedestrian hit on Manchester Expressway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have made an arrest in connection with the pedestrian hit on Manchester Expressway around midnight on Thursday.

According to a police report, 22-year-old Kelsey Hill was arrested for DUI and serious injury by vehicle.

Hill says she was traveling west on Manchester Expressway heading towards Hamilton Road before the accident happened. She then stated that the traffic light was red so she began to slow down.

That's when her passenger alerted her that a person was in the road and her front bumper immediately struck a man, who is now in critical condition.

She also reported that the pedestrian was outside of the crosswalk and several feet east of the intersection.

The pedestrian has extensive facial injuries, fractures in his left arm, and left tibia and fibula fractures.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

