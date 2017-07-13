Columbus man arrested after being stranded at Lake Oliver

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man was arrested after being rescued out of the water at Lake Oliver Marina located at 5501 River Road.
On July 13 around 2 a.m., police were called to the lake in regards to a man who was stranded in the water.
When police arrived, they found 24-year-old Ricky Barron shirtless in the middle of the lake shouting.
Once he was rescued, police say Barron advised that the “bloods gang was after him.”
He was arrested and charged with swimming in a prohibited municipal marina at Lake Oliver.
