Columbus man sentenced to life for 2014 deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The man accused of a 2014 murder was sentenced Thursday morning.

A judge sentenced Kevin Henderson to life without parole for shooting and killing Chad Herring.

Herring was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Roosevelt Street in Columbus three years ago.

Henderson was also convicted of aggravated assault for shooting at two teens and injuring one of them the same day he killed Herring.

