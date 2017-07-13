4 arrested in connection to Eufaula gas station brawl

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – Four people have been arrested in connection with the Eufaula brawl that happened on July 1.

This incident took place at the Citgo Convenience Store on Eufaula Avenue and involved more than 100 people and 20 to 30 gunshots.

Store surveillance video, witness’ video and videos posted on social media were used to identify suspects and serve as evidence, according to Eufaula police.

Terrance Lewis, 23, was arrested for certain persons prohibited to possess a firearm, Trey Douglas, 20, for disorderly conduct, Marcus Scott, 18, for disorderly conduct and a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for disorderly conduct.

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.