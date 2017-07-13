Columbus Village Pawn Shop employee shoots at armed robbery suspects; 3 arrested

Three men have been arrested for an armed robbery at the Village Pawn Shop located at 937 Fort Benning Road.More >>
Three men have been arrested for an armed robbery at the Village Pawn Shop located at 937 Fort Benning Road.More >>
A Columbus man was arrested after being rescued out of the water at Lake Oliver Marina located at 5501 River Road. On July 13 around 2 a.m., police were called to the lake in regards to a man who was stranded in the water.More >>
A Columbus man was arrested after being rescued out of the water at Lake Oliver Marina located at 5501 River Road. On July 13 around 2 a.m., police were called to the lake in regards to a man who was stranded in the water.More >>
A Columbus man has been arrested in a series of smash and grab burglaries.More >>
A Columbus man has been arrested in a series of smash and grab burglaries.More >>
A portion of Manchester Expressway and 17th Avenue is blocked off following a possible accident.More >>
A portion of Manchester Expressway and 17th Avenue is blocked off following a possible accident.More >>
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit has arrested six individuals on drug charges.More >>
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit has arrested six individuals on drug charges.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
He was experiencing dehydration and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.More >>
He was experiencing dehydration and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.More >>
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.More >>
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
The space was complete with a bed, stove and even a poster on the wall, but also a lot of trash.More >>
The space was complete with a bed, stove and even a poster on the wall, but also a lot of trash.More >>
U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 400 people with taking part in health care fraud schemes that totaled $1.3 billion in false billing.More >>
U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 400 people with taking part in health care fraud schemes that totaled $1.3 billion in false billing.More >>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>