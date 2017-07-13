Columbus Village Pawn Shop employee shoots at armed robbery suspects; 3 arrested

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Three men have been arrested for an armed robbery at the Village Pawn Shop located at 937 Fort Benning Road.

The robbery happened Wednesday, shortly before 11 a.m. The suspects, Jamal Head, Marquis Johnson and Quantavius Pigler, were armed with a handgun and a rifle.

As they were leaving the story, an employee pulled a gun and began shooting at the suspects. A gunfight ensued where over 50 shots were fired, and no one was struck.

The suspects left the store in a Black Toyota Rav 4 that was waiting and being driven by a third man. An officer in an unmarked car stopped and followed the suspects to 218 23rd Ave. The suspects entered the residence and after a short standoff, all three were taken into custody.

The suspects were charged with armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Jamal Head is additionally charged with two more counts of armed robbery, three more counts of aggravated assault, three more counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal attempt armed robbery.

Head's additional charges stem from the June 19 armed robbery of the Circle K at 3720 Macon Rd, the June 18 armed robbery of the Summit Gas Station at 1400 Double Churches Rd, and the attempted armed robbery of the South Side Barber Shop on June 19th.

