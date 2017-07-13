Twitter reacts to NL9 post of VA woman falling through apartment floor

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – News Leader 9 has received reaction from hundreds of viewers on Twitter after a story was posted of a Virginia woman falling through her apartment floor.

Lakisha Drumgole says she fell through her kitchen floor after she said maintenance requests at her rental were not fixed for at least two years, reported by our sister station WWBT in Richmond, VA.

Fortunately, Drumgole did not break any bones.

News Leader 9’s Twitter followers had some fun with story reacting with GIFs to the story:

