Auburn man arrested on burglary, theft charges

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – An Auburn man has been arrested in connection with burglarizing a business and storage unit.

On Thursday, 27-year-old Jean Long, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree theft of property.

On June 23, a burglary happened at a business and a store building on Bee Hive Road. According to the victims, someone forced entry into their buildings and stole power tools and lawn equipment with a value of $2,300.

The stolen property was recovered and Long was arrested at a home in Opelika.

Long was transported to the Lee County Jail where he remains in custody on a $9,000 bond.

