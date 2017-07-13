Confirm your voting registration mailers sent out statewide

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Georgia Election Officials say not to be alarmed if you receive a mailer asking you to confirm your voting registration.

According to the Columbus Elections and Registration Office, it is part of the National Change of Address Confirmation process.

Election offices send these confirmations out after receiving returned mail from an address or have not had contact with a voter in a certain amount of time.

If you receive one, all you must do is fill out the form and send it back to your local election office.

Officials do say if you do not respond within 30 days, you will be considered inactive.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.