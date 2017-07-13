Kid Rock running for U.S. Senate in 2018 ... Maybe?

Kid Rock has launched a website to promote a run for the U.S. Senate in 2018.

Is it a joke, or a marketing tool to sell his new album and maybe a bunch of T-shirts and caps and stuff?

Or maybe it's both. Who can tell what's what these days?

On Wednesday, the singer said on his Twitter page that he’ll have a major announcement in the near future.

In another tweet he said the site is authentic.

Rock, whose real name is Bob Ritchie, has called himself a Libertarian but tends to lean to the right and has been a full-throated supporter of President Donald Trump - remember back when nobody believed he would actually run for president, let alone win?

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

Ritchie would run in his home state of Michigan as a Republican against incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat.

He recently released a new album called "Lips" that is for sale on his official website, where he also promises that if you spend $35 in his online merchandise store you will get a "Kid Rock For Senate" bumper sticker.

You could easily pass the $35 benchmark with the purchase of a $25 T-Shirt that says “Gods, Guns and Trump," along with a "Chillin' the Most" hip flask that goes for $15 or so.

Back in April, he visited Trump in the Oval Office along with fellow Michigander and outspoken conservative musician Ted Nugent as the guests of Sarah Palin.

Ritchie has not filed documents with the Federal Election Commission showing that he has formed a committee to raise money for his campaign or establishing that he is an official candidate in the 2018 Senate race, according to The Washington Examiner, a conservative website.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.