AL drivers have new option to show vehicle insurance, registration

(WTVM) – Starting August 1, Alabama drivers will have a new option when asked to show vehicle registration and insurance.

Drivers will be able to now show proof of registration and insurance on their electronic devices.

But using your electronic device to display information is not consenting for law enforcement to access other information on your device.

Law enforcement is also not responsible for any damages that may happen to the device while it is being used.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.