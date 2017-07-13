Opelika police searching for stolen credit card suspect

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Opelika police need your help finding a credit card theft suspect from April.

On April 30 around 2:40 p.m. a woman bought items at the Target at 2630 Enterprise Drive and used a stolen credit card.

The suspect left the store in a light-colored car.

The suspect is described as a black female, approximately 20-30 years old. She is approximately 5’02 – 5’06 in height and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white top and black pants.

If you recognize the suspect or the vehicle, or if have any information about this case, please call the Opelika Police Department Investigations Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

