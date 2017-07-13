Real estate agent weighs in on Columbus property tax

Some rising property taxes in Columbus is raising concerns among some local real estate agents.

“What we’re seeing, I want to give tax accessors the benefit of the doubt but what we’re seeing is wild fluctuations of values,” says realtor Paul Fincher.

“We’ve had some values go up and there’s no reality of that house would sell that much and it goes the other way in some other situations where some of these values dropped significantly,” Fincher tells News Leader 9's Parker Branton.

The Tax Accessors Office says for the first time in many years all 70,000 parcels were looked at and given brand new assessment value.

"The nice thing is your tax rate is frozen unless the mileage rate changes you’re not going to pay a difference in taxes as long as your property is in the homestead exemption,” Fincher says.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson says many of the increases in assessments are vacant land and investment properties because in a freeze system and given limited resources in every jurisdiction, vacant land, and investment properties are given low priority for reassessment.

Accessors urge anyone with a concern to appeal the new assessment.

“Well, the problem is how did you arrive at those? so they say yeah you can appeal and yeah you can and that’s a great opportunity to dispute what you think is an unfair evaluation, but the problem I'm having is that you now have property values that are all over the map,” Fincher tells Branton.

