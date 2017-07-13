2014 Adair Avenue murder trial: McKelvey feared for his life in - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

2014 Adair Avenue murder trial: McKelvey feared for his life in jail

By Sharifa Jackson, Reporter
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The trial continues for a Columbus man accused of a deadly shooting in 2014.

Confessions, gunshot wounds, and rivalry all discussed at the witness stand as the trial nears an end.            

Sacorey McKelvey is accused of murdering 29-year-old Corey Owens who was shot in the head on Adair Avenue. 

A Forensic Pathologist taking the stand says Owens died from a single gunshot wound to the back of his head, fracturing his skull, and injuring his brain.

Prosecutors hoping the display of motive and confession will solidify their case.

A haunted history is how one witness describes the relationship between McKelvey and Owens.

"Sacorey was beat up in front of a whole lot of people, and he had his gun, that he felt very passionate about, taken away from him. And, the fact that he says, I mean, quote, "Wait until somebody calls him, so he can get them,” said Sgt. Jason Brown of the Columbus Police Department.

In a message written to overseers in the Muscogee County Jail, a deputy who was also called to testify Thursday says McKelvey wrote he “feared for his life” in the inmate ‘ask’ system.

"He said that there was a person in the cell that was a cousin of the person he killed. He wanted to be relocated from that cell. It says I scary, for life. I killed his cuz, and he in here, I scary for life,” said Deputy Lance Ivey of the Muscogee County Sheriff Department.

Deputy Ivey says his request was granted for safety reasons, but they never found out the identity of the cousin.

During cross-examination, defense attorneys argue that another inmate could have gotten McKelvey's information and sent that message.

However, the Deputy in questioning says McKelvey did not deny sending the request during further questioning.

Detectives, GBI investigators, and other key eyewitnesses also testified on Thursday.

One eyewitness, says he followed McKelvey in his getaway car following the shooting. He, along with his wife was responsible for dialing 911 and providing car tag information.

The car registering under McKelvey’s sister would be a key component later leading to his arrest.

After a parade of witnesses, the defense and State both rested their case.

The defense only calling one witness to the stand. McKelvey denied the opportunity to testify on his behalf.

McKelvey is facing charges of aggravated assault, murder, and possession of a gun or knife during the commission of a crime.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

The trial is set to resume Friday morning with closing arguments by both sides at 8:45.

