2014 Adair Avenue murder trial: McKelvey feared for his life in jail

Opelika police need your help finding a credit card theft suspect from April.More >>
Confessions, gunshot wounds, and rivalry all discussed at the witness stand as 2014 Adair Avenue murder trial nears an end.More >>
Starting August 1, Alabama drivers will have a new option when asked to show vehicle registration and insurance.More >>
Rising property taxes is causing concern among some local real estate agents.More >>
Georgia Election Officials say not to be alarmed if you receive a mailer asking you to confirm your voting registration.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
Two employees at an Evansville clinic have been charged in connection with what authorities are calling the "largest healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history."More >>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.More >>
A class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Jackson on Thursday on behalf of thousands of people incarcerated in Mississippi jails and their families and friends against Global Tel Link Corp.More >>
Verizon said that the personal information of six million users has leaked online, according to CNN Money.More >>
