VIDEO: Aflac duck makes appearance at ESPY's with Peyton Manning

LOS ANGELES (WTVM) – The annual ESPY Awards were broadcasted live on ABC Wednesday night from Los Angeles. The award show brings athletes and celebrities together for a special night.

Retired NFL Quarterback Peyton Manning hosted the awards show, and a familiar face (well technically an animal)- the Aflac duck made an appearance in his monolog.

The whole gaffe started out when Manning mentioned he is no longer on the field and is instead jockeying for position in commercial, going up against insurance companies.

“Right now, my only rivals are in the insurance game, and I play for team Nationwide,” says Manning. “And I’ve got to compete with Flo from Progressive, Mr. Discount Double Check Aaron Rodgers, and that d@$* Aflac duck.”

The moment got funnier when the camera showed a white duck sporting an Aflac-blue bowtie.

The Los Angeles audience roared with laughter and applause as the duck strikes a pose, moving his head a little left and a little right.

Watch the funny moment in the video below, fast forward to 7:06 for the duck moment.

