Springer Opera House gears up for annual teacharet

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Springer Opera House staff members are preparing for their annual teacharet.

The variety show will feature the talents of the Springer Academy staff who are all professionals in the diverse world of theater.

We caught up with the performers as they were rehearsing for next Thursday's show.

Sally Baker, the director of the Academy spoke with us about why the arts are such as important thing to young minds.

“We teach musical theater we teach improve we teach scene study. What we are really teaching is life skills, confidence, and risk-taking,” Baker said.

You can purchase your tickets at the door.

All money raised will go to fund Scholarships for next year's Theatre Academy.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.