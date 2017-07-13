Employees duct-taped during Columbus Verizon armed robbery

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery at the Verizon on Veterans Parkway.

According to police, the robbery happened at the Verizon at 6783 Veterans Parkway in North Columbus Thursday evening sometime after the store closed at 9 p.m.

According to a lieutenant with the Columbus Police Department, five employees were closing the store when four suspects entered the rear store and duct-taped store employees, stealing cellphones but no cash.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

