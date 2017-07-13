TB Rays Colby Rasmus on restricted list due to injury - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

TB Rays Colby Rasmus on restricted list due to injury

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
and Dave Platta, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

(WTVM) – The Tampa Bay Rays have placed Colby Rasmus on the restricted list, saying the former Russell County Warrior is stepping away from baseball and does not expect him to return this season.

Rasmus had a great season in 2015 with the Astros, but injuries have derailed things since then, cutting short his 2016 season and keeping him off the field this season with the Rays.

The 30-year old Rasmus had hip surgery during the offseason, starting the season on the disabled list.

When he finally got to Tampa he did well, hitting .281 with 9 HR and 23 RBI in 37 games.

But the hip flared up again and went back on the DL three weeks ago.

Rasmus has hit 165 homers in his 9-year big league career with four 20-plus homer seasons.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Local SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • SEC Media Days 2017 underway

    SEC Media Days 2017 underway

    Thursday, July 13 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-07-13 19:34:56 GMT
    (Source: WSFA)(Source: WSFA)

    Football season is right around the corner, but before teams take the field, they'll approach the stage for SEC Media Days. 

    More >>

    Football season is right around the corner, but before teams take the field, they'll approach the stage for SEC Media Days. 

    More >>

  • AL's Chris Sale, NL's Max Scherzer to start All-Star Game

    AL's Chris Sale, NL's Max Scherzer to start All-Star Game

    Monday, July 10 2017 2:27 PM EDT2017-07-10 18:27:54 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 2:31 AM EDT2017-07-11 06:31:20 GMT
    Chris Sale will become the first pitcher to make consecutive All-Star starts representing different teams, with the Boston ace opening Tuesday for the American League and Washington's Max Scherzer on the mound for...More >>
    Chris Sale will become the first pitcher to make consecutive All-Star starts representing different teams, with the Boston ace opening Tuesday for the American League and Washington's Max Scherzer on the mound for the National League.More >>

  • Call it a comeback: Mason Espinosa's second chance at Jacksonville

    Call it a comeback: Mason Espinosa's second chance at Jacksonville

    Friday, July 7 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-08 00:40:08 GMT
    (Source: Paul Stockman/WTVM)(Source: Paul Stockman/WTVM)

    Monday's National Arena League Championship has the chance to be a tale of redemption. Columbus looks to avenge two previous losses to Jacksonville, but the man under center has his own reasons for wanting a win. Call the opening week a night

    More >>

    Monday's National Arena League Championship has the chance to be a tale of redemption. Columbus looks to avenge two previous losses to Jacksonville, but the man under center has his own reasons for wanting a win. Call the opening week a night

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly