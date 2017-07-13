TB Rays Colby Rasmus on restricted list due to injury

(WTVM) – The Tampa Bay Rays have placed Colby Rasmus on the restricted list, saying the former Russell County Warrior is stepping away from baseball and does not expect him to return this season.

Rasmus had a great season in 2015 with the Astros, but injuries have derailed things since then, cutting short his 2016 season and keeping him off the field this season with the Rays.

The 30-year old Rasmus had hip surgery during the offseason, starting the season on the disabled list.

When he finally got to Tampa he did well, hitting .281 with 9 HR and 23 RBI in 37 games.

But the hip flared up again and went back on the DL three weeks ago.

Rasmus has hit 165 homers in his 9-year big league career with four 20-plus homer seasons.

