SEGMENT: Amerigroup to host back to school event Saturday

Amerigroup has joined several community partners to bring its Back to School Jam to Columbus Saturday, July 15.

Lauren Chambers, marketing account manager for Amerigroup, explains that school supplies will be given at the event, and guests can also expect entertainment, music, health screenings, and vending.

The back to school jam is open to all and is free to attend. Children must be present to receive school supplies.

Amerigroup’s Back to School Jam will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center.

