Starbucks to launch Free Tea Friday today

Starbucks will offer guests free iced Friday, July 14 from 1-2 p.m. Free Tea Friday comes days after the coffeehouse chain launched its new Teavana Shaken Iced Tea line.

Customers will have their choice of one tall Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusion steeped with fruit and botanical blends at participating locations. Flavored teas include pineapple black, strawberry green, and peach citrus.

Supplies are limited and customizations are not included.

