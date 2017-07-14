Verizon on Veterans Pkwy temporarily closed after employees duct - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Verizon on Veterans Pkwy temporarily closed after employees duct-taped during armed robbery

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Chandler Morgan) (Source: Chandler Morgan)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Verizon Wireless is temporarily closed following an armed robbery Thursday night.

The incident happened at the store located on Veterans Parkway when five employees were duct-taped by four armed robbery suspects.

Columbus police say the store is hoping to open around 2 p.m.

Employees from corporate are planning to come down to the Verizon store Friday afternoon.

The suspects took several cell phones, but no cash.

This case is under investigation.

