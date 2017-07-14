Jury deliberations underway in 2014 Adair murder trial

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A murder case in Columbus will soon be in the hands of a jury.

Closing arguments have wrapped up in the Sacorey McKelvey murder.

Jurors are expected to begin their deliberations Friday afternoon.

McKelvey is charged with killing Corey Owens three years ago as he sat in his SUV at a stop sign on Adair Avenue.

Prosecutors say an ongoing feud led to the shooting.

McKelvey faces a possible life sentence without parole if convicted.

Follow News Leader 9's Sharifa Jackson for live updates.

"There's guilty, not guilty and there's not proven. I submit to you in this case, it's not proven and Sacorey McKelvey is innocent." — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) July 14, 2017

Jury is now being charged. Will take a short lunch break. Deliberation to begin at 1:30. #McKelveyMurderTrial @WTVM — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) July 14, 2017

