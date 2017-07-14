Jury deliberations underway in 2014 Adair murder trial - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Jury deliberations underway in 2014 Adair murder trial

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A murder case in Columbus will soon be in the hands of a jury.

Closing arguments have wrapped up in the Sacorey McKelvey murder.

Jurors are expected to begin their deliberations Friday afternoon.

McKelvey is charged with killing Corey Owens three years ago as he sat in his SUV at a stop sign on Adair Avenue.

Prosecutors say an ongoing feud led to the shooting.

McKelvey faces a possible life sentence without parole if convicted.

