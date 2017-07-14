TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 car accident with multiple injuries on Buena Vista Rd.

(COLUMBUS, GA) - Columbus police and EMS are on the scene of a 2 car accident with multiple injuries on Buena Vista Road.

Officials tell News Leader 9 a white Hyundai hit the back of a black Chevy.

The accident happened in front of the Cathedral of Prayer Church of God in Christ.

Currently, one lane is blocked off from, but traffic is still moving.

This is a developing story; Continue to check back for more details.

