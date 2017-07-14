TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 car accident with multiple injuries on Buena Vista Rd.

Columbus police and EMS are on the scene of a 2 car accident with multiple injuries on Buena Vista Road.More >>
Officials are urging river safety in the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
A murder case in Columbus will soon be in the hands of a jury. Closing arguments have wrapped up in the Sacorey McKelvey murder.More >>
Verizon Wireless is temporarily closed following an armed robbery Thursday night.More >>
Three men have been arrested for an armed robbery at the Village Pawn Shop located at 937 Fort Benning Road.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.More >>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >>
The White House posted a more than 100 page pdf of emails commenting on the beleaguered voting commission - in their entirety, without redacting their email addresses.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
The Marines have identified the 16 fallen servicemen that died in a military plane crash in Leflore County.More >>
Officials have released the identity of the second victim in a fatal plane crash Thursday morning.More >>
