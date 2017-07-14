SEGMENT: Let’s Grow STEAM to hosts soap box derby race in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Let's Grow Steam Soap Box Derby is making its way back to the Fountain City.

On Friday afternoon, Robbie Branscomb, CEO of Let's Grow Steam joined News Leader 9 live in studio to talk more about the upcoming event.

Branscomb says the program is a community supported platform which delivers exciting experiences based on the STEAM disciplines of science, technology, engineering, arts and math for Pre-K through 12th-grade students.

The platform host a variety of engaging and relevant events to include: educational challenges, a youth career expo/college fair, career readiness activities, racer clinics and a community soap box derby race.

Branscomb says, "The program recognized a lot of engineering opportunities for kids and it presented it to the kids in a way that was very conceptual and allowed them to grasp it."

The soap box derby will be Saturday, July 29 with an opening ceremony at 8:30 a.m.

The starting point for the race will be on 17th Street next to Columbus High School and the finish line will be right in between the park.

