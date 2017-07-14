SunTrust's onUP Tour arrives in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - SunTrust Bank is offering inspiration to UP your financial game!

SunTrust is hitting the road with their onUP Tour.

A Columbus branch is one of the first destinations on the tour.

Visitors were able to stop by SunTrust on Auburn Avenue for a virtual, and adventure-based entertainment experience.

The bank hopes to change the conversation about money by providing an interactive experience and prize giveaways.

"Our goal is to provide a user-friendly tool, and have events like this to help clients overcome the financial stress, and replace it with financial confidence," says Mark Hudson, SunTrust Senior Vice President / Client Advisor.

The onUP tour will make over 50 stops across 8 states in the Southeast.

You can catch them again in Savannah July 22.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.